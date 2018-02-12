President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a meeting with the security chiefs at the presidential villa, in Abuja.

The meeting is also being attended by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), as well as the Comptroller General of Immigrations (NIS), Mohammed Babandede.

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made known as at press time, the meeting may not be unconnected with the current security challenges in the country, particularly, the continued attacks by suspected herdsmen in parts of the country, especially the north-central states.