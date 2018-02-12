About 50 policemen have been deployed in the National Health Insurance Scheme headquarters in Abuja.

Newsmen currently at the agency learnt that some persons believed to be in support of the recently reinstated Executive Secretary of the NHIS boss, Prof. Usman Yusuf, are expected to hold a solidarity rally at the agency.

Yusuf, who is accused of perpetrating fraud to the tune of N919m, was controversially reinstated by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

Unionists at the NHIS have therefore grounded activities at the agency.

Speaking at the agency on Monday, the Chairman of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria at the NHIS, Mr. Razaq Omomeji, told members not to be intimidated.

Omomeji said the persons coming to protest were hired by Yusuf.