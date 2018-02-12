The Delta State Government has warned contractors handling the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education projects to keep to the contracts specifications in their Bills of Quantities in order to deliver quality jobs.

Chiedu Ebie, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, stated this weekend while inspecting the ongoing construction at the new Government Secondary School, Ughelli; the renovation work at Urhogbo College, Effurun; Chude Girls Secondary School, Sapele, and the construction of modern classroom blocks at Ijorugu Primary School, Oku Ijorugu in Okpe Local Government Area.

According to him, the jobs must stand the test of time, as the state government would not tolerate shoddy work by any contractor and that anyone found wanting would be sanctioned.

The state government, he added, would continue to give priority attention to the education sector in the state, as it played a very crucial role in the SMART Agenda of the government.

The commissioner reiterated the state government’s commitment in developing the basic and secondary education sub-sector, while noting that emphasis in 2018 would be placed on infrastructure and equipping the new schools established by the Ifeanyi Okowa administration, to make academic activities in the school conducive.

Ebie also noted that the renovation/upgrade of the schools in the state would be a continuous process, as the governor had given the ministry a go-ahead to see that basic infrastructure were provided for schools in the state.