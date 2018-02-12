Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State has accused the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, of raising unnecessary alarm capable of causing disaffection among the peace-loving people of the state.

Reacting to a statement by the emir that he was training and arming militia in the state, Ishaku described Sanusi’s allegations as unfounded, misleading and very unfair to him.

Debunking Sanusi’s allegations in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, Ishaku stated that his administration has done a lot since inception to promote peaceful relationships among the ethnic groups and communities in the state.

“The attention of the Taraba State Government has been drawn to a statement credited to the Emir of Kano, Sanusi, to the effect that the state government is training and arming militia in the state.

“The emir’s allegation is unfounded, misleading and unfair. The administration of Ishaku has done a lot since inception to promote peaceful relationship among the ethnic groups and communities in the state.

“The government advises the Emir to rather use his vantage position as a traditional and religious leader to complement the peace efforts of the government than raise unnecessary alarm capable of causing disaffection among the peace-loving people of Taraba State.”

Insisting that the emir’s allegation is unfair and unjust to Ishaku, the statement noted that even in the cases of herdsmen/farmers conflicts, the administration has ensured that the issues involved are promptly and amicably resolved and security provided so that no party to the crisis suffers undue and unnecessary hardship.

The government further maintained that the Anti-Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law was promulgated in furtherance of government’s peace efforts and wondered why a governor who has sacrificed so much in pursuit of peace and good neighbourliness would be accused of training militia to undermine his own peace efforts.

Rejecting Sanusi’s allegation in its entirety, Ishaku maintained that his administration has not recruited militia and is not involved in the training of such people anywhere in or outside the state.

Meanwhile, measures put in place by the state police command to ensure security of lives and property have continued to yield positive results as the command at the weekend intercepted a suspected armed robber with arms and ammunition during a massive stop and search operation.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. David Akinremi, who disclosed this to journalists in Jalingo said the suspect had boarded a commercial bus from Jalingo to Takum but was intercepted at Bali.

According to the CP, the suspect dropped his bag and jumped out of the bus and was shot on the leg by police operatives while trying to escape into the bush.

Among the exhibits recovered from the suspects, who died of gunshot injuries on his way to the hospital, are three Italian Beretta pistols, nine rounds of .99mm and some charms.