Governor Samuel Ortom has warned Christians to develop interest and participate actively in politics in order to have a say in what happens around them.

He stated this on Sunday at the maiden special thanksgiving service for him organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Benue province three, Makurdi.

The Governor said without being actively involved and having a permanent voter’s card there would be no need to talk about bad or good governance, stressing that to have a voice was to be armed with what could make one vote for a preferred candidate.

Governor Ortom said open grazing cannot coexist with crop farming in the state because they conflict with each other and that would negatively affect the economy of the state which is largely dependent on agriculture.

While advising Benue people against reprisal attacks against those who have invaded the state he urged them to report information about impending attacks to security agents and also pray for God to fight the remaining part of the battle.

He acknowledged the efficacy of prayers of the church against the invasion and occupation of Benue communities by herdsmen, stressing that with the prayers and the military action codenamed operation cat race soon to commence in the state, the challenge would be overcome.

The governor also stated that those who found themselves wrongly on the payroll of the state had been removed while regular payment of salaries had commenced with effect from January 2018, adding that complaints arising from illegal deductions are being handled.