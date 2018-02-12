The senator representing Nasarawa south senatorial district in the National Assembly, Suleiman Adokwe, has said not less than 20 persons have been killed in latest attacks on Tiv communities in the southern senatorial zone of Nasarawa State.

Adokwe disclosed this at the weekend while donating relief materials worth millions of naira to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of the attacks in Agwatashi, Obi, Agyaragu and Doma towns in the southern senatorial zone of the state.

He said: “In the last one week, the attacks have intensified and persisted. A lot of lives have been lost. At the last count, we know that not less than 20 people have died and we are still counting because there are still people in the bush.”

“I am not trying to be sensational but bringing the graphic truth to the Nigerian public to know that the misery is rising on a daily basis. The sooner the government keeps it words that it will send the military to come around and crush this thing once and for all, the better for everybody.”

The senator, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Information and Orientation, said if government failed in that responsibility “it is leaving people with no choice but to run helter-skelter and those pushed to the wall to stand and fight back.

“In most cases you, will find that we are playing the Ostrich; this thing is from Benue State, it is not here. But people are dying. I have also exposed the fact that our common fate between Benue, Nasarawa, Taraba and Plateau States is one because we used to be Benue-Plateau State. That is what we are today. All of Wukari division was in Benue-Plateau State. So what affects Benue State affects Nasarawa, Plateau and Taraba States,” he said.

He therefore suggested that if crisis starts anywhere, erection of security pillars should commence immediately in all those places in order to contain collateral damages.

“But if you play the Ostrich that it is not happening here, it is happening elsewhere, before you know people are being killed. It will not be fair, it will amount to playing of politics,” he explained.

Adokwe concluded by kicking against any situation which people will capitalise on human misery to play politics.

“What we are seeing here is real and these people must go back to where they will pursue their legitimate earnings,” he insisted.