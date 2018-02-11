The Kaduna State Government, on Sunday, dispatched the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to Bakin Kogi community in Jema’a local government, following the killing of some citizens.

A condolence statement issued by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, to the residents of Bakin Kogi and Kannikon chiefdom condemned the attack and sympathised with the families of the victims.

“Following reports of an attack on residents of Bakin Kogi, the state government deployed officials of SEMA to the area to assess the situation and take necessary steps to relieve human suffering with immediate effect. The SEMA team, led by the agency’s chief executive Ben Kure, is already in the area.

“Security operatives are in the area, where they are investigating the criminal action and providing reassurance to residents. The government is ready to prosecute anyone found culpable by the security investigations.

“While the institutions of law and order are doing their work, the government is appealing to our leaders in our traditional institutions, civic and faith groups to continue the work of calming our communities, and bolstering the constituency for peace, security and the rule of law.

“The state government commiserates with families that lost their loved ones and prays God to grant them eternal rest. In these difficult times, government will continue to discharge its duty to secure the state, and promote peace and harmony across our diverse communities.” the statement said.