The Presidency on Sunday said President Muhammadu Buhari was saddened by the tragic accident that took the life of Senator John Shagaya.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said this in a statement made available to journalists.

The presidential spokesman said Buhari offered his condolences to the Shagaya family, friends, the government and people of Plateau State.

The statement read in part, “The President pays tribute to the great Nigerian whose legacies will live on in the patriotic work he did as a military officer who rose to the position of a General, and a distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic that ably represented the Plateau Southern zone.

“The President affirms that at each step of his distinguished career in national service and politics, Gen. Shagaya brought his deep convictions and discipline to national, regional and community assignments and was ready to always offer his best to the development and stability of the country.

“President Buhari prays that God almighty will comfort all who mourn him and grant his soul eternal rest.”