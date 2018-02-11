The Arewa Consultative Forum on Sunday described as shocking the death of its Vice Chairman Board of Trustees, Senator John Shagaya.

Shagaya, a former Internal Affairs (Interior) Minister under the military regime of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (retd) was recently appointed as the Chairman, Governing Council, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, by President Muhammad Buhari.

He died in an auto crash along Jos-Langtang road on Sunday, 11th February, 2018.

The ACF, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Biu, said the late Shagaya was a committed patriot who would be remembered for his selfless service to his fatherland, and also for his vision and intellect.

“Nigeria has lost one of its finest politicians, a bridge builder and a leader who lived a simple and humble life.

“ACF extends its condolences to the Shagaya family, the government and the good people of Plateau State and all Nigerians over the demise of Sen. Dr. John N. Shagaya.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace,” the Forum added.