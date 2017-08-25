The Sokoto State Government thursday said it would soon release N268 million for the settlement of examination fees of 23,000 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) candidates for the 2016/2017 academic session.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal, made this known when the Registrar of the National Examination Council (NECO), Prof. Charles Uwakwe, paid him a courtesy call at the Government House, Sokoto.

He said this was part of the state government’s resolve to ensure that eligible students acquire tertiary education.

According to him, it is also aimed at discouraging out of school children syndrome.

“We are determined to ensure that our students acquire higher education and that is why the government deemed it necessary to pay the examination fees for them,” Tambuwal said.

He noted that as part of its free education agenda, the state government also settled the examination fees of 22,000 students with N261 million that sat for NECO examination in the state last year.

Tambuwal said this was in addition to sponsoring students to undergo courses in various institutions of higher learning within and outside the country.

He assured of his administration’s commitment towards ensuring a condusive atmosphere for learning in schools across the state.

The governor lauded the management of NECO for not compromising standards in the conduct of its examination.

In a remark, the Registrar of NECO commended Tambuwal for his commitment towards improving education in Sokoto state.