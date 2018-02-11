The Federal Government has said that it has constituted a committee for upward review of the minimum wage for workers to enhance the living standards of the citizens.

Professor Stephen Ocheni, Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, disclosed this over the weekend at his country home Ajaka, in Igalamela Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The minister who attended the commissioning of the Secretariat administrative block and a guest House complex built by Joseph Baron Okwoli, the Administrator of the Council, noted that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has remained committed to improving the welfare of the citizenry as it has set up the Economy Recovery and Growth master plan to improve the economy.

He stated that the government needed an all embracing efforts of the people to put in their best to ensure that the public sector remained productive, advised the people to maximise their productivity to improve the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.

“When we are working to maximize our input and at the same time we maximize our output and by so doing we grow the GDP and when the GDP improves we will move out of recession

“In fact, we are out of recession already, but all hands must be on deck to give long gap between economic stability and recession, and we have to congratulate ourselves that under this regime, the country has moved out of recession.

“And for the nation to sustain this, there must be improved output and productivity and this can be said that there is improved welfare in the public sector and this is why the wage committee was set up,” he stated.

On the issue of unemployment, the minister disclosed that the government has designed an all-inclusive policy that would grow both the public and private sectors, saying that government alone cannot employ all the job seekers.

He added that the government was partnering with the organised private sector as it has reinvigorated the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to train the people on skill acquisition with a view to making them self-reliant.

Ocheni hinted that the government will ensure that capable youths are employed in one vocation or the other adding that government will not only train them, but provide start-up capital and the necessary equipment to enable sustainability.