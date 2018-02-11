Dr Danjuma Aboki, Nasarawa State Programme Coordinator, Tuberculoses (TB) and Leprosy, has urged Nigerians to desist from smoking and other habits that will make them vulnerable to contracting tuberculoses.

Aboki, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Lafia, decried the alarming rate of TB patients in the state.

He said based on the reports from their coordinators in the 13 local government areas about 2, 400 persons were diagnosed with TB in the state.

He added that currently the state had 92 TB treatment centres spread across the 13 local government areas and 18 Development Areas.

According to him, the centres are increasing in the state unlike in the past to tackle complaints from patients in order to enable them access treatment nearest to their communities.

“As at 2003, there was only one TB treatment centre in the state located in Alushi, but the centres were now increased to 92 due to challenges being faced by patients.

“In addition to these centres, we also have 49 laboratory services in the state,” he said.

He, therefore, appealed to public to visit the TB centres for testing in order to detect any symptom early so as to address it.