Most Reverend Akin Oyejola, Catholic Bishop of Osogbo Diocese, has warned Nigerians against selling their voter’s cards, describing it as mortal sin against God and humanity.

Addressing multitude of Christians during the annual Oke Maria pilgrimage at Otan-Ayegbaju, Boluwaduro Local Government Area of Osun State, Bishop Oyejola also charged politicians who are Christians against compromising their faith.

He stated that politicians would soon be lurking around to buy voter’s cards to perpetrate electoral fraud and vote ungodly candidates who would squander the socio-economic resources of the land.

He enthused that electoral malpractices would bring hardship and poverty to the society.

Bishop Oyejola, “We encourage you to go out and register to enable you to perform your civic responsibilities, cast your vote for candidates of your choice but don’t sell your voter’s card, if you do that, it is a mortal sin.”

While welcoming Senator Babajide Omoworare and Senator Iyiola Omisore, former Deputy Governor of the State, and other politicians who besieged the prayer mountain for their various intentions, Bishop Oyejola charged them to be good ambassadors of the church in their political vocations.

He enjoined them not to compromise their Catholic faith in the course of discharging their duties.

“I want to welcome Senators Iyiola Omisore and Jide Omoworare and other Catholics who are politicians to this mountain. I pray that God will grant your heart desires, but please represent us well in politics, don’t compromise your faith, I know that politics is a risk of life, but Christianity itself is a risk, you must discipline yourself to succeed in your political activities.

“Don’t embarrass the church, let your Catholic faith guide you in your political careers, as we shall also continue to pray for you,” Bishop Oyejola said.

While speaking, on the Lenten season which commences on Wednesday, the cleric admonished the congregation to imbibe the inherent ethos of the season, which he said are “repentance, reconciliation, charity, self-discipline, prayers and fervent devotion to Christ.”

He urged the congregation to reduce the amount of food they take daily and give to the poor and the needy around them.