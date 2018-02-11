The president of the Institute for Governance and Economic Transformation (IGET) and former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, will be the guest speaker for the 2018 annual public lecture of economics department of the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka.

The professor will speak on the topic “Innovation and the Wealth of Nations: A Case for an Innovation Economy in Nigeria”.

Moghalu has expressed delight over his choice as speaker.

“I warmly look forward to returning to my alma mata university and engaging with students and faculty in this knowledge exchange”, he said in a statement.

“Scientific innovation built the wealth of the rich countries of the world. Our natural resources have been a curse and not a blessing, so we must now think beyond crude oil and join the 21st century with an innovation-driven economy. This requires strong and focused public policy.”

Moghalu has pressed the case for an innovation economy in African countries in his book “Emerging Africa: How the Global Economy’s Last Frontier Can Prosper and Matter”, published to global critical acclaim in 2014 by Penguin Books in London, UK.

He was appointed professor of Practice in International Business and Public Policy at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, one of the world’s top graduate schools of international affairs, in Massachusetts, USA after he completed his five-year tenure as Deputy Governor of the CBN in November 2017.

He taught the course “Emerging Africa in the World Economy” before returning to Nigeria in late 2017 and founding IGET.

The institute is a think and do-tank with a mission to educate Nigerian citizens on leadership, governance and inclusive economic growth.

Moghalu was educated at the London School of Economics and Political Science where he obtained his Doctor of Philosophy degree, The Fletcher School at Tufts University, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (Enugu Campus) where obtained the LL.B. (Honors) degree, and the Institute of Risk Management in London, UK.

He is also an alumnus of executive education programmes at Harvard Business School, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, The Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Institute.

He previously worked for the United Nations for 17 years and later founded Sogato Strategies, a global risk and strategy advisory firm in Geneva, Switzerland.