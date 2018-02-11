The Nigerian Governors’ Forum on Sunday, joined other Nigerians to mourn the death of Yusuf Buratai, father of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Gov. Abdulazeez Yari, the Chairman of the forum who led the delegation to observed prayer session for the repose of the soul of the deceased, described the death as a great loss to all Nigerians.

Yari said that he came along with Gov. Aminu Tambwal of Sokoto to Borno on the instance of the Nigerian Governors who did not make it due to the weather problems in thier respective states.

“We are supposed to be here with the Governors of Kebbi, Edo and Imo but they did not make it.

“On behalf of the Nigerian Governors Forum, we pray that Allah grant him the highest place in heaven,”he said.

Yari said “All souls shall taste death, we are also going to fill that vacuum someday. We pray for mercy and blessings from Almighty Allah. May Allah guide our ways in this world and the hearafter,” Yari said.

In his remarks, Governor Kashim Shettima, commended them for the visit

“Be rest assured that this visit will be cherished by the people and government of Borno state and by the family of Alhaji Yusuf Buratai,” Shettima said.

Buratai, the World War II veteran died at the age of 106 on Friday in Maiduguri.