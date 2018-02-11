Archbishop Ali Lamido, Dean, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for facilitating the release and safe return of 3 lecturers of the University of Maiduguri, abducted by insurgents.

Speaking on Sunday in Kubwa, Lamido, the newly elected Dean of the Church also welcomed the release of the 10 women abducted by the terrorists.

The terrorists abducted the women during a raid on a security convoy on Damboa road, near Maiduguri, but their release were secured by the Federal Government on Saturday.

The cleric, who spoke on the sidelines of a collation service for Archdeacons in the Diocese of Kubwa urged President Buhari to urgently ensure the release of remaining hostages of Boko Haram.

Lamido, who is the Anglican Archbishop of Kaduna Province and Bishop of Wusasa, advised the Federal Government to proritize the rehabilitation and reintegration of freed captives into the society.

“It is highly commendable that the lecturers have been released. We are grateful to the Federal Government for the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.

“However, we call for more efforts in the fight against terrorism.

“The government needs to unmask the sponsors and financiers of terrorism. Where are they getting their weapons?

“Unless the government deals with these situations squarely, we will continue to have recurrence of these acts of terrorism,” Lamido said.

Commenting on President Buhari administration’s response to the frequent clashes between herdsmen and farmers, Lamido reiterated the Anglican bishops admonition to government to disarm “armed herdsmen” and end the killings and banditry in the country.

Earlier in his sermon at the collation service, Lamido called on the newly promoted priests to remain committed to their calling and vision as Priests in the Church of God.

He told the clergy to complement government efforts at nation building by being “risk takers, who are project-minded, persevering and committed to doing exploits for the Lord.”

“Every successful minister of God must be a risk-taker, a useful vessel in the hand of the Lord, who is always eager to persevere and do exploits for God,” he said.

Venerable Louis Ochei, one of the newly collated Archdeacons, described his elevation as a call to greater work and service to God and humanity.

“It is a time for greater work by all standards, greater study of God’s word and greater manifestation of his powers and going close to Him.

“I am convinced that God does not call the qualified; He qualifies those he calls. I expect my parishioners to key into the essence of the vision for the body of Christ, which is the great commission to go and make disciples of all nations” Ochei said.

Rev. Canon Babatunde Oyesina and Rev. Canon Okechukwu Chukwujekwu were collated Archdeacons, while Rev. Emmanuel Eguaikhide was preferred as Statutory Canon of the Diocese of Kubwa.