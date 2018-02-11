The Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, has warned South East Governors against providing any land for the proposed Cattle Colony in any state of South East, saying it amounts to putting Biafrans Igbo under Fulani Herdsmen siege, and will therefore, resist any such move by the Governor of any Igbo State.

BIM in a statement titled, “Biafra Independent Movement says no to Cattle Colony in South East and any Biafra land” issued by its Anambra North Coordinator, Chief Vincent Iloh, said “providing land for the Nigerian Federal Government proposed ‘Cattle Colony’ will be tantamount to putting Biafrans under Fulani herdsmen siege and perpetual enslavement of Biafra people of Igbo land.”

“The Fulani herdsmen have been terrorizing the people of South East and other states of Nigeria, when they have no place called their own in such states; one will then imagine what they will do when lands are provided for them for establishing Cattle Colony, only God will save the people of the state where they will be occupying.

“Giving them Cattle Colony will amount to giving them take off point for unleashing more terror on Nigerian, we are waiting for the South East Governor that will provide land for the proposed Cattle Colony, we will make such Governor realize that he did not elect himself.

“We will resist such Governor with our life, we will not keep quiet while the life of our people are put into jeopardy, no South East Governor will have his way in providing such land for killing our people and putting them in perpetual fear over their lives..

“The Fulani herdsmen have been having their ways unhindered in terrorizing states and communities, with the Federal Government of Nigeria turning blind eyes to their heinous crime of massacring people in their homes, they are so emboldened that their leaders openly, proudly and stupidly tell Nigerians why they struck in some states, without Federal Government frowning at such unguarded statements.”

BIM says it wonders what will happen if land is provided for them for their cattle in the states of the Federation particularly South East, whose citizens they have been massacring over the years, Provision of such land will be another license to kill more Igbo people and brand them one dirty name, just to protect terrorist who are hiding under the name of herdsmen.”

“We cannot afford to fold our hands while our people are put under perpetual siege and everlasting enslavement in their God given land, Biafrans must exist freely in their land, anybody doing business must provide for all his needs in such business activities, Igbos are mostly businessmen who engage in industrial activities, buying and selling, nobody is providing fund for them to do their businesses.

“Herdsmen should learn how to conduct themselves peacefully where ever they are found in the states of the federation, so that they will be peacefully accommodate by the citizens of such states, they should not move into the states to destroy peoples farm and kill them because they feel that their brother is the President of Nigerian and therefore, turn blind eyes to their criminal activities and make they feel above the law.”