The management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said all its staff involved in the case of the mysterious snake that allegedly swallowed N36 million belonging to the examination body have been placed on interdiction pending the outcome of the ongoing investigations on the matter.

JAMB’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, who confirmed the development, explained that the discovery was made after the new Registrar of the examination body, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede ordered a comprehensive audit of the accounts of all departments, units and state offices across the country.

He said; “There is nothing new about the development. It is just one of those cases discovered by the new leadership of JAMB under Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, and those are involved have already been placed on interdiction pending the determination of their matter.

“So the revelation is a result of the new regime of transparency and accountability being instituted in JAMB. We can assure the Nigerian public that the leadership of Oloyede would leave no stone unturned to reposition the Board for the good of the nation.”

The story of the mysterious snake that allegedly broke into the JAMB’s vault at its Benue State Office in Makurdi, leading to the unknown whereabouts of a total of N36 million, has been broken at the weekend.

According to the report, a team of auditors dispatched to Benue Office to take inventory of the sold and unsold scratch cards used in the past editions of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and recover whatever money that might have been generated, had discovered that N36 million was missing in the state’s account.

Upon enquiry, a sales clerk, Philomina Chieshe, had reportedly told JAMB registrar and his team that she could not account for the missing N36 million because her housemaid had connived with another JAMB staff, Joan Asen, to “spiritually” steal the money from the vault in the accounts office using a mysterious snake.

She had said; “I was one of the four sales clerks attached to JAMB office in Makurdi. My responsibility was to sell scratch cards to candidates and not involved in handling the revenues. I had been saving the money in the bank, but I found it difficult to account for it. So I started saving it in a vault in the office. But each time I open the vault, I would find nothing.

“I became worried and surprised how the millions of Naira could be disappearing from the vault. I began to interrogate everybody in the house and office, and no one could agree on what might have happened to the money. I continued to press until my housemaid confessed. She said that the money disappeared “spiritually”. She said that a “mysterious snake” sneaked into the house and swallowed the money in the vault.”

“It was a surprise to me too. But Joan Asen and her accomplices have also confessed that they have been stealing the money “spiritually” through the mysterious snake.”