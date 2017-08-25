A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) pilot Thursday died in an air crash during a mission in Kaduna State.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Olatokunbo Adesanya, explained that the cause of the crash remained unknown.

He said: “A NAF Beetle Aircraft today (yesterday) crashed in Kaduna while on a mission. The only soul on board the aircraft, one of the NAF’s experienced instructor pilots, was unfortunately lost during the mishap.

“The cause of the incident is unknown but the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) has immediately directed the constitution of a board of inquiry to determine the causes of the crash.”

According to Adesanya, “The unfortunate incident is a tragic reminder of the hazards associated with the flying profession.

“The CAS and the entire NAF family commiserate with the relatives of the late instructor pilot.”