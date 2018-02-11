A former senator representing Plateau central, John Shagaya, has passed on.

A member of his family confirmed his death to New Telegraph on Sunday.

Shagaya reportedly died following a motor accident that occurred while he was on his way to Langtang, Plateau state.

He was recently appointed as the chairman of the National Institute for Policy and Strategy Studies (NIPSS) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Shagaya was a former minister of internal affairs. He was born on September 2, 1942.