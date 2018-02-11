Nine former employees of the Nigerian Telecommunications (NITEL) Limited have been killed in a road accident in Kaduna state.

The deceased were travelling from Kaduna to Kano for the verification their pension when the unfortunate incident happened.

The driver of the bus they rented reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the bush along the Kaduna – Zaria expressway less than 30 minutes after the journey commenced.

A witness said the driver attempted to avoid a pothole but swerved off the road due to overspending.

The pensioners were said to have died on the spot while the driver survived the incident “without a scratch”.

Peter Duchi, one of the deceased, was a pastor at the Philadelphia Baptist Church Sabon Tasha GRA, Kaduna.

The verification is being conducted by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) for former employees of NITEL and Mobile Telecommunications (Mtel) for clearance ahead of the payment of their arrears.

The verification exercise is being conducted in five states: Enugu, Rivers, Kano, Gombe, Abuja and Lagos.