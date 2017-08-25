The governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, has stated that leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, is acting out of ignorance.

Shettima stated this after he led some other prominent Northerners and the Coalition of Northern Youths, to the withdrawal of quit notice issued on Igbos living in the region.

He also noted that the IPOB leader was acting out of immaturity.

According to him, “Nnamdi Kanu is acting out of ignorance and immaturity.

“The Biafran agitation is only the past-time of a tiny but vocal minority.”

Shettima called on other Nigerians not to label all Igbos as agitators.

He added “The northern governors believe in the unity of this country.

“I would personally prefer to be a small fish in a big pond than a big fish in a small pond.”