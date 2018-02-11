Suspected herdsmen have killed four people in Bakin Kogi, a village in Jama’a local government area of Kaduna state.

A witness said that the incident happened around 10am on Sunday.

The witness said the victims were ambushed while returning home from palm wine tapping.

A lady, who sustained serious injuries from gunshots, has been taken to a hospital in Kafanchan.

“The attack took place around 10am when they were almost home. We were just rounding up from church when we heard gunshots,” the witness said.

“Everybody had to run because we were gripped by fear. They killed four people on the spot while a woman was fatally wounded. They shot her by the chest and she was rushed to the hospital.

“The herdsmen ran to the bush as soon as they committed the inhuman act.”