Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State has paid a condolence visit to the families of President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura over the demise of his sister in-law, Hajiya Aisha Mamman.

Mamman is the wife of the elder brother to Buhari, late Alhaji Mamman Danbaffale.

Abubakar first visited the residence of Alhaji Mamman Daura, then the palace of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Daura.

He then proceeded to the residence of Hajiya Rakiya Adamu, the only surviving elder sister of the President, for condolences.

The Governor also paid a condolence visit to the son of the deceased and an aide to Buhari, Sabiu (Tunde), at his residence.

The Governor prayed for the soul of the deceased and also prayed for her families to bear the loss.

Hajiya Aisha Mamman died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 75.