Alhaji Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday led a presidential delegation to the fidau prayer of Yusuf Buratai, father of Lt- Gen. Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that hundreds of people attended the fidau prayer observed for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

Buratai, a World War II veteran, died in Maiduguri on Friday at the age of 106.

Kyari said that the visit was at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari, to commiserate with the Buratai’s family and the people of Borno.

He said: ‘‘The President prayed Allah to comfort the family of the deceased. May Allah grant his soul eternal rest.’’

Governor Kashim Shettima commended the gesture, adding that the visit by the presidential delegation for the second time was a testimony of President’s concern for the people of the state.

Shettima said: ‘‘It also shows the bond of relationship between the Federal and Borno State governments. We are indebted to the President for his commitment to the restoration of peace in the northeast.

‘‘Those who are not in Borno will not understand what the people of Borno went through in the wake of insurgency.

‘‘We appreciate and attest that President Buhari has succeeded in bringing peace to the northeast region.”

The prayer was attended by Alhaji Babagana Kingibe, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari.

Some members of the national and state houses of assembly as well as top military officers were also in attendance.