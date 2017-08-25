Members of the Boko Haram sect, yesterday, burnt down Bayan Dutse and Kubu communities of Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The incident left 14 residential houses destroyed after the terrorists carted away relief items meant for Bayan Dutse village.

Also, four houses were set ablaze in Kubu village which was predominantly occupied by women, children and aged men, as the youths have deserted the community due to a renewed onslaught by terrorists.

A reliable security officer from Gulak, headquarters of Madagali Council Area, whose relatives and parents were victims of the renewed attacks, said: “It is unfortunate that most of our communities in Madagali Council Area have been under renewed siege by the Boko Haram.”

Efforts to get Borno State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Victor Isuku, proved abortive as he was away on a weeklong conference in Abuja.