Dr Anthony Uwa, National Coordinator, Basic Registry and Information System in Nigeria (BRISIN), says the project will create no fewer than 10 million jobs if implemented by the present administration.

Uwa, also Managing Director of Dermo Impex Limited, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would make history with the project.

He said that criticisms of the administration would turn to praises because it would build a lasting foundation for the country to thrive if the project is implemented.

BRISIN is an integrated system for the collection, storage and distribution of information to support the management of the economy.

The project was initiated under the President Olusegun Obasanjo administration while the Goodluck Jonathan administration inaugurated a Technical Committee for its implementation.

BRISIN is targeted at tapping into all aspects of the nation’s economy and bringing about developmental and economic growth in the country through the use of data collection of people and information.

Data received will be used to plan for the management of the nation’s resources.

It is also expected to bring solutions to other aspects of the economy such as tackling insecurity, unemployment, corruption, fiscal and revenue management, social welfare services to the citizens and good governance.

Uwa, however, commended the Federal Government for moving BRISIN from the Ministry of Budget and National Planning to the Presidency to ensure its speedy implementation.

“We found out that operating system of every nation is under Presidency and the power lies in the Ministry of Interior.

“In America, they call it Home Land Security; they are the ones that give social security number; in Italy it is so and in other developed countries.

“In Nigeria, if we have to get it right, it has to be under Presidency and there must be governing Board for BRISIN.

“The board needs to be under BRISIN Governing Board of Data Governance in Nigeria; such governing board becomes a supervising board to monitor the use of data by every agency.

“We have come a long way from quoting wrong data; Nigerians will have a clear picture of their being; what they do, what they have and their economy, then they become a country.’’

The Coordinator said talks had been going on about restructuring, adding that the process, the system and even the resources should be clearly defined.

Uwa said Nigeria had witnessed various insurgencies, criminal groups, and agitations including but not limited to the call for restructuring the country over the years.

“The issue is not whether the country would be restructured or not but laying a credible foundation that would lead to correct and equitable restructuring.

“A correct foundation must be laid so that clear picture of our being and equity is established before restructuring.

“On this note, the introduction of, for the first time, an operational system called BRISIN will help the country to achieve that.

“An all-encompassing national integrated data and information infrastructure that will power the data governance in Nigeria should be our guide towards restructuring.

“Issues like terrorism, kidnapping, criminality, corruption, unemployment, fiscal insincerity, problem of economic monitoring, etc at all levels are vices difficult to tackle without data governance,’’ he said.

According to him, 10 million jobs will be little if all the objectives already programmed in the execution of BRISIN in Nigeria by this administration are considered.

Uwa also commended the present administration for giving meaning to social welfare.

“It is assumed we have close to 20 million disabled persons in a country of 180 million; this is 13 per cent of the total population.

“Though, like all the speculated data and information in Nigeria, the number above need to be verified, but the question is how?

“We hear that Nigerians in the Diaspora remits 23 billion dollars every year, what social or economic impact does such amount of money has in Nigeria?

“Who are these generous citizens, are they part of our democratic considerations? How do we include them?

“No good economy or government succeed in a speculated system so let it be clear of what must be done; we must support government in building the system (BRISIN) for data governance,’’ he said.