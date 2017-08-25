Catholic Bishops in the Kaduna Ecclesiastical Province have appealed to the Federal Government to adopt viable ways of healing the injuries inflicted on the citizens.

They alleged that more than two years after taking over government, the All Progressives Congress had not brought measurable improvement on the welfare of Nigerians and had lost a sense of moral direction and urgency.

“The APC-led government did not take advantage of the opportunities that our last elections presented us. Our people entrusted them with their hopes and voted across religion and region. However, the government seemed to have squandered most of that goodwill and created the conditions for the situation we are now,” the clerics said.

They said that more than any single group, the youth of Nigeria did more to bring the APC-led government to power, adding that unfortunately, “they have become its victims.”

Their position was contained in a communique signed and issued by the Chairman of the Province, Archbishop Mathew Ndagoso, and Secretary, Bishop John Niyiring, after its second plenary meeting in Minna.

The bishops said, “We are saddened by the fact that after over two years, there are still no measurable changes in the welfare of our people. The recession has not abated, the lives of ordinary people continue to hang in a balance as insecurity ravages the land.

“The party in power remains riddled in internal infighting and has thus lost a sense of moral direction and urgency. Sadly, very little has happened to assure Nigerians that they have a stake in their own country. We cannot successfully go into the next (2019) election circle in this state siege.

“Military presence cannot provide peace for our people, only a responsible leadership with a sense of humility and respect can provide the space for our people to rebuild their lives.”

The clerics observed that almost every segment of the Nigerian population was angry and frustrated.

They warned that Nigeria was in serious need of repentance and healing, while the people had suffered untold hardships.

The bishops said, “Businesses are closing down, abandoned projects litter everywhere, retired pensioners still wait in vain for their pensions, workers’ salaries remain unpaid, health facilities and public services continue to deteriorate and life remains hazardous for citizens.

“The nation can now feel the accumulated impact of this frustration in the agitations among the various groups. We call on our political officials to make hay while there is still a little shadow of sunshine. Perhaps more than any single group, the youth did more to bring this government to power, but they have become its victims. Sadly, very sadly, the lot of our youths has not changed.

“Unemployment still looms, a culture of strikes still endangers the future education of many young people. With the young people making up well over 50 per cent of our population, we are sitting on a keg of gunpowder.”

The clerics expressed disappointment that instead of resolving the problems in the country through dialogue, Nigerian politicians had continued to treat the victims as aggressors.

“Resolving the problems through dialogue, our politicians continue to treat the victims as aggressors. We appeal to our people to work assiduously through dialogue and just compromises to resolve perceived imbalances and structural deficiencies in the system,” they stated.