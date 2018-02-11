The ancient city of Ile-Ife, Osun, on Friday, recorded its first rain of the year, following a downpour in some areas of the town.

The rain, which started at about 7:40 p.m in some areas, lasted between 10 and 15 minutes in some areas such as Moore, Lokore, Oke-Ogbo, Iloro, Ondo road among others.

Although, some streets such as Oke-Atan, Opa, Sabo, Igboya, Aba-Iya-Gani, Ile-funfun, Ilare, Road-Seven Oduduwa street, Iremo, Enuwa among others, which did not experience the rain, are still hoping for their rain.

The rain was heavy in some areas and fell without storm and thunder and there was no report of any destruction of property.

Mrs Bisi Olayemi, who resides at Igbotapa area of Ile-Ife, described the rainfall as a welcome development and great relieve.

“Am so glad, to witness the first rainfall of the year, the weather has not been so friendly for some time now.”

”And I believe the rains will usher in a more favourable weather,” she stated.

Also speaking, Mr Abiodun Olayemi said that the prevailing dusty weather would soon give way.

“However, the rain serves as a signal to farmers to begin land clearing,” he said.