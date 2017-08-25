The Nigeria Police Force said it would report Senator Isah Misau to the Senate Ethics and Privileges Committee for making false and unsubstantiated allegations against the force.

The police stated that Misau, Senate Committee Chairman on Navy, did not honour their summons to substantiate his allegations that policemen paid for special promotion.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja said the senator also refused to make statements when the Special Investigation Panel probing the allegations visited him.

Moshood said Misau instead, granted a media interview in which he disparaged the Force.

He added that the senator resigned from the police after several serious misconducts and unprofessional wrong-doings contrary to discipline.

He said, “The Nigeria Police Force sees all the allegations and actions of the senator as a deliberate attempt to malign the integrity of the Force and a campaign of calumny against the hard earned reputation of the leadership which the Force will not take lightly.

“Consequently, his conduct is being reported to the Senate ethics and privileges committee for appropriate sanction.”

The police spokesman disclosed that Misau’s allegation and smear campaign was motivated by malice on account of the less than honourable manner he left the force after he was charged with several acts of misconduct.

He explained that the former Deputy Superintendent of Police hurriedly left the force when he was due to appear before the Force Disciplinary Committee.

Moshood said, “From available record, Misau was an ex-police officer who left the Force at the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police after being charged with several acts of serious misconducts, unprofessional wrongdoings contrary to discipline, and other discreditable improper behaviour unbecoming of a police officer and which can lead to dismissal or compulsory retirement from the Force.

“He was under Pending Disciplinary Matter to appear and face Force Disciplinary Committee before he hurriedly exited unceremoniously from the Force.

“And this can explain his ill motives against the Force.”