National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) says it will financially support the six victims of fire explosion, which occurred at the Wassa IDPs camp, FCT, on Sunday.

The Federal Commissioner, Hajiya Sadiya Farouk, said this when she visited the National Hospital Trauma Centre on Thursday in Abuja to sympathise with victims of the fire out break.

“They are IDPs that were affected in the fire incident, and with what we have seen, it’s a very traumatic sight.

“The agency is saddled with the responsibility of giving assistance and protection to persons in concern and being IDPs children.

“We are going to provide that assistance and protection, we have seen them and we are going to foot all bills and all necessary arrangements to help them recover.’’

Farouk said that the fire explosion was as a result of fuel licking from a generator that was on, which entered the room of the victims.

- Advertisement -

Also speaking, Dr Olaomi Oluwole, Director clinical services of the National Hospital, Trauma Centre, said that the three patients at the centre had a major burnt.

He said that the minors were responding to treatment, noting that children recover faster than adult in burnt cases.

“The three IDPs children had major burnt, they are in the burnt unit which is an ICU for burnt patients, they are young so I pray that they should be able to recover better and faster than the adults.

“The young children had major burnt and will need a lot of efforts both in terms of consumables, dressing, drugs and human attention, to make them get over their present predicament.

“They are responding to treatment, so far, they look more lively, less of pains and they are more comfortable now, the burnt is on their upper limbs and one of them have burnt on her face,“ he said.

It was reported that the fire explosion happened at the Wassa IDPs camp in Durumi on Sunday evening with six persons affected, three children and three adults.