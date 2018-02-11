The Committee for the Defense of Human Rights (CDHR) has accused Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello of being over zealous in his support for president Muhammadu Buhari.

This is in respect to his widely condemned statement on Catholic bishops vote of no confidence passed on President Buhari over his failures.

Bello said those who had looted the country’s funds were angry because sources of their free money had been blocked by the current government.

Reacting, President of CDHR, Malachi Ugwummadu, in a statement released on Saturday said Bello was being too faithful to his party.

According to him, Bello should devote more energy in interrogating the issues raised by the bishops rather than dismiss it.

He said, “Governor Yahaya Bello’s overzealousness in defence of Buhari on every issue as a party faithful is understandable, but certainly he is sounding more Catholic than the Pope.

“You recall that he was the same person that declared a three-day holiday in Kogi State simply because Buhari came from a long medical holiday abroad.

“If he understands the composition of that body, he would devote more energy in interrogating the issues raised rather than the disservice of attempting a dismissal which cannot, in effect, dislodge the critical issues raised.”

In a similar vein, CACOL warned that the issues raised by the Catholic bishops should not be dismissed as some Nigerians were truly dissatisfied.

The CACOL Director, Debo Adeniran told Punch, “It is true that people are angry for different reasons; although the bishops didn’t carry out any scientific study, the social media is there with so many commentaries.

“A few people are still very germane in their observations, particularly in the aspect of the President’s skewed appointments to a particular region. If there is lacklustre from those security quarters, people can raise complaints.

“Some of the comments (from the Kogi Governor and the bishops) are just opportunistic.”