A group, Kwara Leadership Alliance, GKLA, says Senate President Bukola Saraki has been vindicated on his claim that the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) Chairman, Mr Danladi Umar, was not qualified to hear his case on account of the criminal charges filed against him (Umar) by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The group, in a statement, noted that the lawyers of the Senate President had, in April 2016, asked Umar to recuse himself from the case on the grounds of the corruption allegations levelled against him only for him to be swiftly cleared by the EFCC.

“It is rather strange that the same anti-graft agency that cleared Mr Danladi Umar of any wrongdoing at that time has now made a volte face by filing criminal charges against him less than four days to the commencement of Saraki’s trial by the CCT. The big question is, what has suddenly changed in the investigation of the EFCC from April 2016 till now?,” GKLA said in the statement signed by its Media Officer, Lekan Mohammed.

“We also believe that Saraki’s trial does not border on assets declaration irregularities as the manoeuver, manipulation, intrigues and schemes in the case have proved otherwise.

“The fact that the trial of Dr. Saraki is political is not in doubt. His offence is truly not assets declaration irregularities but the fact that he emerged the Senate President against the wish of some political heavyweights in the country.

“However, the conduct of Dr. Bukola Saraki, since the commencement of his trial in 2015, notwithstanding the glaring political persecution, has glowingly portrayed him in the light of someone with utmost and firm confidence in the nation’s judiciary and its ability to do justice in all cases”.