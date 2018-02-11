The Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, LASU, Prof. Lanre Fagbohun, has advised fresh students to shun all forms of social vices or risk expulsion.

Fagbohun spoke at the matriculation ceremony for the 2017/2018 academic session.

Giving a breakdown of the admission process at the occasion, he said that of the 40,000 candidates who made LASU as their first choice and were qualified, only 4,343 were successful out of the 4,563 given provisional admission.

“I want to specially congratulate our matriculating students for scaling through the hurdles of the admission process. You have started well and I urge you to remain focus. At the end of the process, the university offered admission to 4,563 candidates for the 2017/2018 session. Out of this number, a total of 4,343 have been cleared for matriculation”, he said.

Speaking to stakeholders at the Sports Centre of the university, Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, who advised the properties owners to cooperate with government in acquiring the necessary documents, said the state administration did not intend to increase the hardship of the people but was poised to ensure that things were done right.