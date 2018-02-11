The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commiserated with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Buratai over his father’s death which occurred on Friday.

The MURIC’s director, Prof Ishaq Akintola, in a statement issued on Saturday said though it was saddened by this loss, it was received with a mixture of relief and pride in the army chief whose father was also a World War II veteran.

“Like father like son, General Buratai has made Nigerians proud with his relentless prosecution of the war against Boko Haram in the same way that his late father made Nigeria and indeed the whole African continent proud with his bold escapades in the Second World War,” it said.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Sani Usman, announced the passing away of the father of General Tukur Buratai. The father of the army chief, Yusuf Buratai, died today, Friday, 9th February, 2018.

According to MURIC, “Our hearts are with the Buratai family as we bow our heads solemnly in prayer seeking Allah’s forgiveness and compassion for the departed hero.

“May the doors of Aljannah Firdaus be flung open for his grand reception,” it prayed.