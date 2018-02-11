The founder and General overseer of House of Faith Christian Centre, Reverend Tunde Afe, has said the time has come for Ekiti people and Nigerians in general to put in place the government they deserve as citizenry.

Afe, who said he is joining the ranks of the governorship aspirants in Ekiti State with a view to making a difference in the lives of the populace said he was desirous of fielding a Muslim as a deputy governorship candidate to send a signal that Nigerians are one irrespective of ethnic, religious and political differences.

Unveiling his plans to contest the July 14, gubernatorial poll in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital yesterday, the Cleric said Nigerians have prayed and fast enough, pointing out that this is the time for them to take action and enthrone the government of their dreams.

Rev. Afe who declined to mention any particular platform upon which he would pursue his ambition said time has come for all Nigerians, particularly those that mean well for the country to rise up and take leadership positions, to prevent total collapse of the system due to activities of corrupt politicians.

While noting that successive governments have tried their bits, the clergyman said he has started the process of consultations with critical stakeholders on the choice of political party with the right ideology to contest, assuring that the party with a well fitted ideology will be adopted and such will be made public soon.

According to him, “I didn’t receive any special direction before taking this step, because every Nigerian knew that the country is in dire need of good leadership and as a man of God who believes that things must be done properly, I have no reason to sit back while things degenerate.

“Look at what is happening in Nigeria today, I mean killings everywhere and the best way to address this is by using Ekiti as a launch pad for good governance in Nigeria.

“My church has been into role modeling for the youths and also organizing leadership trainings for them to be good leaders in future. We are tapping into all these to make Ekiti great.

“All those that had ruled Ekiti did their best, but I think I can do better because I won’t take whatever that doesn’t belong to me as a benefit in government because I fear God.”