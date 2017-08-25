The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has revealed that the Federal Government has commenced construction of houses in 33 states for workers under its National Housing Programme.

Fashola made this known at the sixth meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development organised by the Ministry on Thursday in Abuja.

He revealed that 653 contractors were engaged in the pilot scheme to deliver 2,736 units, while a total of 54,680 people were employed adding that the construction was made possible because of the availability of land in those state was to fulfil commitments made in last year’s council meeting held in Ilorin, Kwara.

“At the time of the council meeting in August 2016, I reported that we were finalising designs to accommodate our cultural, climactic and other diversities,” he stated.

“And that when the designs were completed we will commence construction to pilot the designs and test them for affordability and acceptability.

“I am pleased to report that construction has started in 33 states where land has been made available. This is fulfillment of another commitment made at last year’s council by at least 90 per cent.”

Expressing gratitude to the state governments which offered their lands and Ministry’s staff who worked hard to drive the progamme, he lauded the Federal Government for its commitment.

“I made visits to our sites in Taraba, Gombe, Ekiti and Oyo, and what I saw demonstrates to me very clearly the impact of the programme, even at the pilot and inception stage,” he continued.

“And this brings me to the theme of this year’s council meeting which is ‘Building for Inclusion, Growth and Prosperity’ because the artisans are gainfully employed by participating at the site.

“The opportunities for inclusion include masonry, electrical, plumbing, welding, supplies of materials, transportation and many more. Our desire is to multiply these opportunities this year and beyond.”