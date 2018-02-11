Ebonyi government is working with traditional rulers and leaders of Miyati Allah to end clashes between herdsmen and farmers.

The move is a fresh initiative of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi to end intermittent clashes, but the governor has indicated that the state would not cattle colony.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Uzor, said has held a stakeholders’ meeting where he reiterated his administration’s resolve to ensure peace in all parts of the state.

The governor noted that it only when there is peace that there will be development.

“The traditional rulers are not just custodians of culture and tradition but also part of peace building.

“They must ensure peace in their localities by first of all identifying the people living in their communities especially the herdsmen.

“No herdsman is allowed to graze their cattle in on lands and in an event of that, the herdsmen pay the double value of crops damaged and on repeat of such, the herdsmen will be forced to leave the community.

“The cows are dear to the herdsmen same way the crops are dear to the farmers most especially our belief in sanctity of human life which has been wasted in some areas in the country”