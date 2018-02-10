The Arewa Consultative Forum has eulogised the late veteran journalist, Malam Mahmoon Baba-Ahmed, who died on February 8 after a brief illness.

The National Publicity Secretary of the forum, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim, described Baba-Ahmed as a dedicated and eloquent media practitioner.

Ibrahim, in a statement in Kaduna on Saturday, said that Baba-Ahmed, fondly called “Baba” within the journalism profession, was a highly respected journalist.

He said: “He would be remembered for his courageous, incisive and balanced reporting of events as they happened and most importantly his humility in service.

“His comments on national issues were well researched and balanced.

“ACF extends its condolences to the family of Baba-Ahmed, the Government and people of Kaduna State and Nigerian journalists over this irreparable loss.

“May Allah grant his soul eternal rest in Aljannah Firdausi, Ameen.”