The first private University of Medical Sciences officially owned by the former Governor of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili, officially kicked off in Port Harcourt on Saturday with donation of N500million grant by the Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike and the installation of the Pro-Chancellor and the Chancellor.

A former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, was installed as the Chancellor of Pamo University of Medical Sciences by Governor Wike, Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission and the Pro-chancellor of the University, Dr Peter Odili.

At the occasion, Governor Wike declared that the state government will partner with private investors to promote tertiary education in the state.

The governor also announced a grant of N500million for the newly established Pamo University of Medical Sciences to support the development of the school and its students.

Wike, who declared Pamo University open during the installation of the Chancellor, Governor Wike said that the state needs more private universities.

The governor stated that to consummate the partnership with Pamo University of Medical Sciences, the State Government will sponsor one hundred students annually for the next five years.

He said the State Government established the College of Medical Sciences at the Rivers State University because of its commitment to train qualified medical doctors.

He said that the people of Rivers State will benefit from the establishment of the university because of the increased opportunities for them to study medicine.

He said: “We will sign a memorandum of understanding with the university for the state government to sponsor 100 students annually for five years “.

Governor Wike commended Former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili for breaking the ground by investing in the setting up of the university in the state.

He said the Government and people of Rivers State are excited over the establishment of Pamo University of Medical Sciences because it will lead to the training of more qualified medical doctors.

Chancellor of Pamo University of Medical Sciences and Former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar said it is a privilege for him to serve in enhancing the training of more medical doctors.

Pro-Chancellor of Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Dr Peter Odili, said that the idea of the university was initiated after a chance meeting with the Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, who suggested that he should contribute to the advancement of knowledge in the area of Medical Sciences.

Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission, Professor Abubakar Rasheed said with very limited spaces for the training of Medical Doctors in existing institutions, the establishments of Pamo University of Medical Sciences is a welcome boost.

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, said the Chancellor of the University and Former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar will add great value to the university through his wealth of knowledge.

Minister of State for Education, Professor Anthony Onwuka, assured the new University of the support of the Federal Ministry of Education as they work towards contributing to the development of the education sector.

Former First Lady of Nigeria, Justice Fati Lami Abubukar, commissioned the General Abdulsalami Abubakar Building.

Pamo University of Medical Sciences is Nigeria’s first university of Medical Sciences.