The Borstal Training Institute (a juvenile detention centre) in Abeokuta has declared that 40 young offenders in the institute registered for 2018 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) and the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Mrs Abimbola Jemilehin, Controller of Prisons, who disclosed this in an interview with the newsmen in Abeokuta, explained that the sponsorship of the students was in conjunction with Parents/Guardians, and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO).

She stated that the institution was able to mobilise a reasonable number of students of the facility to register for the forthcoming SSCE and UTME to start from Feb 16.

The controller of prison noted that the number of students registered showed a remarkable improvement when compared to the number of students registered in previous years.

“Beside the Parents/Guardians who paid the registration fees of their wards, NGO’s like Hospital and Prison Welfare Initiative (HPWI) and some staff of the facility made financial contribution towards the success of this registration exercise.

“I want to appreciate the efforts and support of all stakeholders and benefactors towards their prompt response for the successful examination registration.

“The institution had work ceaselessly to ensure that the students are well prepared and would make good grades that will assure their swift progression and admission into tertiary institutions of choice,” she said.

She called on other students of the facility to emulate those who had chosen the part of education as correction programme to change their lives and promise continuous support to anyone who would toe the same line.

“Borstal Training Institution (BTI) Abeokuta is a juvenile arm of the Nigeria Prisons Service; it is one of the three borstals in the country; with the other two in Kaduna and Ilorin.

Borstals are statutorily set up for correcting, training, reforming, rehabilitating and reintegrating young offenders within the age range of 16-21 years.

“The facility serves the entire Southern part of Nigeria,” she said.