The Edo State Government has earmarked 25 new roads for construction across the state in the coming weeks, as it intensifies efforts to deliver projects that will transform the socio-economic landscape of the state.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie Esq., disclosed this during a chat with journalists, in Benin City, Edo State.

He said, “The state government led by Godwin Obaseki will deliver on its mandate to transform infrastructure across the state. In the coming weeks, 25 new roads have been earmarked for construction, by the state government.”

He added that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration has provided leadership capable of transforming the state into an economic hub.

“The governor knows how to pull resources for the benefit of a great majority of Edo people. As an investment banker, he is someone who knows how to manage resources to drive socio-economic growth through infrastructural development.”

On the forthcoming local council polls, Ogie said that he has no doubt that candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will all be elected, noting “with the effort made by former Governor Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Obaseki in transforming the state, I am confident that Edo people will vote massively for APC candidates at the polls.”

On security in the state, the SSG said the state government takes security of lives and property across the state seriously, which accounts for why it is considered as safest in the South-South region.

“The increasing number of investors visiting the state is a pointer to the fact that the state has the best security arrangement in the region. Embassies have security reports from every part of the country for foreign investors. That they indicate interest to do business in Edo shows that our security report is favourable for investors.”

He added that the state government will continue to improve on the security architecture and ensure investors get benefit from siting their companies in the state.