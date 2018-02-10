No fewer than 32 persons have been arrested by the Police in Benue state for allegedly violating the Benue state Open Grazing Prohibition Law which took effect on November 1.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the State, Mr. Fatai Owoseni, who made this known at the weekend in Makurdi said the suspects were currently facing trial for breaking the law.

Owoseni also explained that the command had put measures in place and taken proactive steps to stem the ceaseless killings in the state through visibility policing.

According to him, “In order to strengthen our visibility in the state, we have established Tactical Operation Points in 22 locations within Makurdi metropolis. This gives a holistic security coverage to the metro. This was started last Thursday and the 22 points will be covered on 24 hours basis.

“With regards to the enforcement of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of the state, was have 32 suspects undergoing trial in respect to that.

“The court processes are being carried out along with the Benue state Ministry of Justice.

“More so, sside the105 persons arrested and arraigned as a result of the civil disturbances recently recorded in Makurdi metropolis, we also have eleven suspects facing trial for homicide and mischief by fire which took place in Guma and Logo local government areas.

“We want to assure the people of Benue that we are making use of all the assets of the Police that the Inspector General of Police, IGP, has deployed to the state to ensure that we are able to sustain the gains we have recorded so far.

“We are enjoying relative calmness in the state because since last Sunday we’ve embarked on proactive operations in the state especially in those areas that we feel are critical within Guma and Logo local government areas. It’s been a consistent operation.

“And as we are embarking on these operations to get some of these militia out of the places we’ve also been deploying with the additional manpower the IGP gave us in-between last Tuesday and today. This is to give assurance to people that have left their various areas that they are secured.”