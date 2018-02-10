A coalition of Nigeria Muslim Women, an umbrella body of all Muslim Women Organisations in FCT, on Saturday, called for elimination of all forms of discrimination against female Muslims, who wear Hijab.

Mrs Maryam Othman, National Ameerah, Women in Da’awah, made the call at the 2018 World Hijab Day annual lecture held at the National Mosque, on Saturday in Abuja.

The theme of this year’s world hijab day is: “ We can do it, too#Stronginhijab.“

Othman said that the coalition would continue to remain resolute to ensure that the hijab discourse remains relevant, rights and responsibilities related to its use are assured.

She said that recent unnecessary Hijab controversy created by the institutions established to safeguard and spearhead the Nigerian Constitution that was imbued with multitudes of provisions outlining freedoms and obligations of citizens was unfortunate.

Othman urged the Nigerian Legal Establishment to be at the forefront of ensuring that the letter and spirit of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria are implemented.

She also advised legal establishment to avoid the uncanny elevation of subsidiary laws that should ordinarily be subservient and complaint to the master document.

She said the establishment of dress code that denies the freedom guaranteed by the constitution of Nigeria and International Statutes on Human Rights was a negation of professional ethics and professional calling.

“We as a coalition call for the outright abrogation of such code and have indeed carried our demand to the doors of the legislature that is charge with that responsibility.

“I wish to reiterate that the prize we aim for is nothing more than the acceptance and embrace of the Muslims woman with her unique identity.

“The guarantee and non-obstruction of her right to participate and be active in all segments of society to enable her contribute and deploy her intellect and skills without imposing a choice between her identity and interest.“

“These two should go together in harmony without persecution, labels or intimidation. This is right and all human beings should stand for it, “ she said.

Speaking on the paper titled: “Stand for the Muslim Women’s Right to Cover,“ the Guest Lecturer, Imam Abdulwahab Oyedokun, urged Muslims to stand and assert the right for Muslim women to use hijab.

Oyedokun said the right to use hijab was not simply a religious matter but a human right issue, which includes rights to freedom of religion, right to privacy and autonomy.

According to him, it is a violation of the right of women for states or it agencies to impose a particular culture or worldview, especially in a multicultural society like Nigeria.

On her part, Mrs Amina Sambo, Wife of former Vice President, Namadi Sambo call for more tolerance and understanding from all Nigerians to ensure that Muslim women use Hijab without discrimination.

She also called for more awareness for both Muslims and non-Muslims to understand the significant of hijab in Islam, saying that wearing hijab was mandatory for Muslim women.

Miss Firdausi Amasa, the Nigerian Law School graduate, who was denied call to the bar because she wore hijab attended the annual lecture.