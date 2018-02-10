A cleric, Evangelist Felix Adunpe, says periodic change in government cannot bring the desired progress and development of moving Nigeria forward socially, economically and politically.

“We need to come together and pray to God, regardless of our beliefs, if we must move forward as a nation,’’ he said.

Adunpe, the General Overseer of the Signs and Wonders Prayer Ministries Evangelical for All Nations, Uraka, Epe, Lagos, spoke with newsmen on Saturday in Lagos.

“The problems plaguing Nigeria will not be addressed by merely changing the leadership in Nigeria.

“It is false to believe or think that periodic change in government can bring the desired progress and development to the country, as we are gradually moving toward the 2019 General Elections.

“We have tried both military and civilian governments and yet the hope of better life for Nigerians remains a mirage.

“Nigeria must be redeemed from the sin of glorifying idols above God; we must pray for the country to be free from all forms of demonic powers troubling it since the FESTAC `77,’’ Adunpe said.

According to him, Nigeria needs prayer of deliverance from the self-imposed bondage through the celebration of Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC) in 1977.

The cleric claimed that God had directed him to hold an Inter-denominational Crusade on April 27 at Mount Ikoyi (Ori-Oke Ikoyi) in Isokan Local Government Area of Osun to pray for the liberation of Nigeria.

Adunpe, who tagged the programme: “Nigeria Must Be Redeemed’’ said if all political, traditional, religious and community leaders could join in the fasting and prayer, the country would move forward.

“We cannot be doing the same thing the same way and expect different results.

“We should stop wasting money on elections periodically with false hope; we must go back to God.

“This crusade, as directed by God, is very critical to our moving forward as people; so everybody must participate including the politicians, government officials and the ruling class.

“All those in the corridor of powers, the President, governors, federal and state lawmakers and among others should join me in praying for this country. We have suffered enough.

“If all Nigerians should join hands with us in observing this fasting and prayers, the Nigeria’s numerous problems will be divinely addressed according to God’s revelation.

“If we can leave seven days to call on God and settle our problems spiritually, it is better than our struggling of many years without result,’’ he said.

Adunpe urged Nigerians to pray for peace and unity and pray for the removal of all spiritual hindrances against the nation’s economic growth.

He also urged Nigerians to pray for eradication of cultism, terrorism and all other social vices as well as against frustration, internal strives and war.