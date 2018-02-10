Governor Willie Obiano has tasked legal practitioners to strive towards professionalism and pursue deep insight on the law as a way of advancing the nation’s jurisprudence.

Governor Obiano gave the charge during a special valedictory session organized in honour of a Late Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Barrister Osita Nnadi.

The Valedictory session which was held at the High Court Complex premises, Onitsha Judicial Division, attracted other dignitaries including Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, a former Governor Dame Virgie Etiaba, members of the Bar and Bench from within and outside the state among many others.

In a tribute, Governor Obiano described the deceased as an accomplished advocate who was able to make his mark in the legal profession by understanding the demands of the profession and constantly improving on his capacity, saying his exemplary practice proves a model for young lawyers gunning to leave an indelible mark in the profession.

He urged the family to bear the loss with fortitude as there is nothing that God did not approve that will happen, praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased.

The Governor of Ondo State, Barrister Rotimi Akeredolu, while recalling his first encounter with the Late Barrister Nnadi during the Anambra 2014 Governorship Election Tribunal, said he was a dutiful lawyer with experience on how to generate evidence to always undermine his legal opponents and commended his off-the-court relationship with fellow practitioners.

He further said his death calls for celebration as the deceased practised with integrity and was able to make peace with God during his lifetime.

On her tribute speech, the former Governor of the State, Dame Virgie Etiaba, said the late OJ Nnadi will always be remembered for his integrity, brilliance and industry.

Others who spoke at the session including the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Bar Anali Chude, eulogized the deceased for his outstanding mastery of the rules of litigation.

The session was presided over by a Judge in the Onitsha Judicial Division, Justice Ike Ogu.