Elders and key political actors in the North on Saturday brainstormed in Abuja to pick a consensus presidential candidate from the zone for the 2019 general elections.

The elders under the aegis of Northern Elders and Stakeholders, said the meeting with the theme: “Northern Elders and Stakeholders Conversation”, was organised to seek ways of reaching an accord for an acceptable person who would fly the zone’s presidential ticket.

According to them, even though President Muhammadu Buhari and the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, were from the North, they were not chosen by Northerners but imposed on the North in particular and the country in general by certain forces.

They therefore vowed to resist a repeat of such imposition, which, they said, had bred the country’s leadership failure resulting in killings and ethno-religious divisions associated with nepotism.

The meeting was convened by a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Bello Haliru Mohammed; former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu and Senator Paul Zannan.

Other prominent Northern leaders at the event were former governor of Bauchi State and former PDP National Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Muazu, Senator Bala Mande and Senator Solomon Ewuga.

A former Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Ango Abdullahi; former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa; Alhaji Bala Mohammed and prominent lawyer, Prof. Awwal Yadudu, were also in attendance.

The chairman of the occasion was elder statesman and chieftain of Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai.