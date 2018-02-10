The Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdul’Aziz Yari Abubakar, has commended the construction company handling the 14.2 kilometres Talata-Mafara bypass road project in Talatan Mafara local government of the state for doing a quality.

He made the commendation in Talata Mafara while inspecting the ongoing road project being executed by the state government at the weekend.

Yari expressed his satisfaction with the performance of Mother Cat Ltd the construction firm handling the N3.8 billion bypass road project, saying the top priority of the state government is the implementation of good and lasting projects in the state.

“As you are aware, these projects are being carried out with public funds entrusted in our hands and we must justify the trust through the execution of work to their satisfaction, therefore, I will not compromise quality in all projects undertaken by this administration,” he assured.

The governor also commended the initiative of the supervising Ministry of Housing and Township Planning in accommodating other communities in the project without causing an increase on the contract sum.

Briefing the governor on the progress of the project, Mother Cat Regional Manager, Mr Ziad Karam noted that the company had made a name for itself in the execution of quality service and would not fail the state government in this regard.

Mr Karam assured Yari that the project would be completed as scheduled.

Earlier, while conducting the governor round the project, the Commissioner of Housing and Township Planning, Alhaji Ahmad Sharu, said some modifications were made on the initial project in Talata-Mafara which had reduced the length of the road and created room for the construction of feeder roads to villages situated along the bypass.