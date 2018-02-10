A Jos-based clergy, Prophet Isa El-Buba of the Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministries International (EBOMI), has called on Nigerian electorate to vote out political leaders that do not have the mental capacity to provide good governance for Nigerians in the 2019 general elections.

Prophet El-buba, in an interview with newsmen at his EBOMI Praying Towers in Jos to mark the end of his one-month prayer and fasting for the year 2018, said “Certain people that don’t have mental capacity to lead Nigeria, should be voted out of leadership in 2019 and replaced with those that could provide the right leadership at all levels of government.

”We cannot continue to have leaders that are dull in mind and mental capacity to provide answers to the many challenges that are steering millions of Nigerians in the face.”

According to him, Nigeria has abundant resources that God has given to the people with intellect that could be tapped for the betterment of all if the right leadership are in place at the local government, states and at the federal levels of government.

Prophet El-Buba said for 2018: ”I see a total turn around of destinies and God would restore the hope of Nigerians bringing them to a place they would settle. A lot of systems and structures are going to give way for the establishment of the purpose of God for the new Nigeria.”

According to him, “What Nigerians are going to see this year are the activities that would bring Nigeria to its place of honour and glory.”

On whether Nigerians are better off today, Prophet El-Buba said past Nigerian leaders have done what they could do within their capacity but Nigeria has not been able to get a proper leadership that could put them on proper track. This, he said, accounted for why the masses are suffering and at the same going through what they are going through presently.

He added: “My prayer is that we should seek the face of God to give hope to the hopeless so that they could be brought back to where God wants them to be in this country called Nigeria.”

El-Buba expressed regrets that Nigerians have not enjoyed the blessings God has blessed them with as a result of wrong leadership that has been in place over the years, adding that “this is why things have to be changed for the better and the people have to decide who leads them and govern them.

According to him, “The masses of this country are going through oppression and pain,” he lamented.

He cautioned the Nigerian masses never to sell their votes in 2019 for peanuts, saying: “This time and season we will not sell our votes, we will cast our votes for the right leadership to emerge so that sufferings could come to an end.”

On his vision for Nigeria, Prophet El-buba said he would want to see a Nigeria where there is justice and everybody is treated equally and that no one is seen on the streets begging to survive.

According to him, with right leadership in place, “We would see graduates from the universities getting jobs and women carrying loads on their heads, getting something to do to earn a good living and to see villages turning into modern cities in this generation.”

He said: “A time is coming, people in positions of authority would stop stealing from the nation’s treasury to go and keep them abroad and as well people can sleep in the night with their two eyes closed without fear of armed men coming to kill them and vanish into thin air without anybody bringing the assailants to justice.

According to him, every Nigerian under the present dispensation should be given their dues, saying every tribe, every language should have a place of honour and respect irrespective of religion and background they come from in the Nigerian society.

“Time has come for people to emerge from the bottom of the pyramid to the top of the pyramid not for Nigerians to continue to die in the desert of Libya and on the high seas while trying to move into Europe for better lives. But we want to see a nation that we all will be proud to call our own,” Prophet El-Buba stressed.