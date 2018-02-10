The Kano State government has given N100 waiver to tricycle operators with immediate effect.

He lifted the N100 levy, initially imposed on tricycle operators in the state, ostensibly to improve its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Ganduje, while presenting empowerment tools to the tricycle operators, at the government house said the waiver became imperative, despite the prevailing economic situation in the state.

The governor said the gesture was sequel to the request by the associations of the tricycle operators for him to consider their plight by purchasing machines for them at avoidable price.

He added that the government would look into possibility of providing the machines, in view of the economic crunch bidevilling the country.

He added that “But, for the time being, we have lifted the N100 levy you have been paying. This will enable you to continue running your business with ease, in order to fend for your families, ”